PUBG Mobile Season 7 release date expected next week

Following the Ester update, PUBG is all set to roll out the latest mobile update v0.12.5. It is expected that the PUBG Mobile Season 7 release date will be sometime during the next week. Speculations suggest that the new season will arrive on May 16.

Earlier this week, it was reported that PUBG Mobile Season 7 details have been leaked online. In a video, Mr. Ghost Gaming suggested that the new season will be available from next Thursday.

Considering the fact that many items in the inventory — collectables like Vibrant Egg and Lucky Eggs– are set to expire next week. The timer suggests that these items need to be used with the next seven days. Therefore, it is likely that the newest season will introduce events which won’t require these Easter Eggs.

Alongside the release date, the leaked details also revealed several potential surprises. It is expected that there will be a plethora of new weapons introduced in the game alongside new skins for rifles and helmets.

If the reports are to be believed, the flight trial of the aeroplane might also undergo change. The usual process of upgrading Royal Pass is also expected to bear a new twist involving medals.