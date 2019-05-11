5 times PUBG inspired gamers to do great things in real life

“With great power comes great responsibility”. This Spiderman quote perfectly sums up the incredible work done by PUBG beyond the game screen. Amidst all controversies, the popular Battleground game has inspired thousands of players all across the world to be more responsible for a good cause.

PUBG enjoys a massive fanbase across international borders. Realizing its potential, PUBG has time and again influenced others to step up for multiple social causes. They led by example when Tencent, the parent company, donated millions to multiple charities which was raised by the gamers.

Following the same path, several gamers raised money to help local charities. Individual PUBG streamers used platforms like YouTube and Twitch to carry their campaigns and sought support from their fans.

PUBG’s positive influence on gamers is not just limited to social causes. In a few cases, this game inspired individuals to take up real-life challenges and ace them.

Here, we have discussed a few incidents in which PUBG played a huge role in churning out the best from the game as well as the gamers.

PUBG inspires youth to reach the Olympics

14-year-old Divyansh Panwar was just another young gamer who used to spend a lot of time playing PUBG. As an act of desperation, he was sent to Karni Singh Shooting Range by his father. Divyansh’s parents were concerned about his addiction to the game but little did they know, it was slowly helping him develop a certain set of skills which will take him to the Olympics.

Two years later, he won a silver medal at the Beijing Rifle and Pistol World Cup Friday and earned a spot for India in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He will now represent India in the 10m air rifle event. Divyansh’s father Ashok Panwar was quoted saying, “After winning the medal today, he would have played a round of PUBG”.

2. PUBG’s Charity Showdown

In 2018, PUBG hosted a massively successful charity showdown alongside the Global Invitational event in Berlin, Germany. This event witnessed some of the biggest PUBG streamers from all across the globe coming together for one cause. Players like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek and Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm graced the event to compete for $1,000,000 which could be donated to their charity of choice.

After four gruelling first-person perspective matches, a total amount of $600,000 was donated by Gen.G players Esca and Simsn and streamers Nevermore and JuanKorean to the charities of their choice. These players set an example for the thousands of others who wish to extend a helping hand towards those who are less fortunate.

3. PUBG $2 million worth donation from loot box sales

PUBG introduced Loot Boxes in the game that could be purchased from the in-built stores. When the feature was first included, the developers publicly stated that they will be using the money for the right cause. A few months later, PUBG announced a donation worth $@2 million across several charitable trusts.

Extra Life and Gamers Outreach were the first organizations to receive funding from this drive. The revenue that they generated via the sales of loot boxes were then equally divided into funding future gaming competitions and reaching out to other organisations for charity.

4. Indian PUBG streamers raise fund for Pulawama martyrs

In February 2019, a bus carrying Indian security personals was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulawama. The horrific attack led to the death of 40 CRPF personals. While the country mourned the loss of the brave soldiers, four PUBG streamers raised fund to help the families of the martyrs.

Kroten went on to raise around 2 lakhs to help the affected families. Carryminati and Mortal raised 1.5 lakhs each via their campaigns on streaming platforms. Dynamo also raised 1 lakh to help those who were dealing with the loss of their loved ones. This incredible gesture inspired several others to step up and help others when in need.

5. Shroud raises over $100,000 for 3 charities

Michael “shroud” Grzesiak is one of the most popular PUBG streamers in the world. Owing to his massive fanbase, Shroud has raised money for charity on several occasions. While streaming his game, Shroud went on to raise $100,000 which he donated to three different charities this year.

As per the reports, the massive success of his campaigns witnessed $32,000 being donated to a veteran’s charity, $70,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and $10,000 to a local no-kill animal shelter.

To be fair, Shroud’s fanbase is not just limited to PUBG. However, it indeed is one of the most dedicated groups of spectators who are on the receiving end of positive influence borne in incredible acts like these.