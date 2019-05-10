Game For Peace vs PUBG: What are the major similarities and differences?

Tencent launched a new game ‘Game For Peace’ as an alternative to PUBG after the game was banned in China. The literal translation of the game title reads Peace Elites. Owing to the striking resemblance, the game has been dubbed as a replacement for PUBG in China.

Popular battleground game PUBG was banned by the Chinese government earlier this year. The Online Gaming Ethics Review Committee in China ran an assessment on multiple games and banned eight other games which also included Fortnite.

Tencent then launched ‘Game For Peace’ which took the Chinese market by storm. It became the most downloaded free game on China’s Apple Store within 24 hours of its release. In this article, we have discussed the similarities and differences in the two games.

Difference – The Game Title

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, or PUBG as it’s commonly known, includes the term ‘Battle’ in its title. One might argue that this title suggested violence in the game. As per Chinese government policies, no game should influence any hint of violence amongst the citizens. Hence, the game being retitled as ‘Game For Peace’ propagates a completely opposite idea for the same gameplay.

The game moonwalked through the censorship process owing to its ‘peaceful’ title. In fact, the experts in the country estimated that the Game For Peace can generate revenue worth half a billion dollars by the end of 2019 itself. Not to forget, the title translates to ‘Peace Elites’ in the local language.

2. Similarity – Battleground and Achievements

Despite the change in the name of the game, the objective still remains the same. The players board an aeroplane which flies over an island and the former are required to jump at their venue of choice. Following that, the players need to collect the weapons and fight for their survival while making sure that they are inside the circle.

The game also has modes and achievement lists similar to PUBG. In fact, reports suggest that some of the players restored all of their unlocked achievements in PUBG when they logged in to play Game For Peace.

3. Difference – Other players vs terrorists

In PUBG, the island hosts 100 players in one match. The players then fight to survive until the last and get their hands on ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’. However, in Game For Peace, the opponents are dubbed as terrorists. The players reflect the duty of the Chinese Air Force in keeping the terrorists off the map.

In addition, this is the only time when any aspect of this battleground game by Tencent has complied with a nation’s security policies. The guidelines required games to promote nationalistic ideas amongst the citizens and combat against terrorists.

4. Similarity – Gameplay

Both PUBG and Game For Peace host striking similarities when it comes to their gameplay. From similar weapons and collectables to similar vehicles and structures, there is a striking resemblance in the settings. the respawning and recovering of health also works in a similar way.

Moreover, both these games bear similar controls. Few of the features included in the lastest PUBG seasons can be seen in the first version of Game for Peace.

Interestingly, Game For Peace was developed by Korea-based publisher, was developed by Krafton who also developed PUBG. However, back then they were known as BlueHole. Ever since the release of Game For Peace, Tencent has maintained that the two games are entirely different.

5. Difference – Bloodshed

In PUBG, every time a player is killed, the screen shows blood splattering with each shot. However, in Game For Peace, there is no blood seen on the screen.

Instead, the players ‘wave goodbye’ before dying. According to this post on Weibo, “When you shoot people, they don’t bleed, and the dead get up and wave goodbye!”. The players are also interpreted as the “blue sky warriors that guard our country’s airspace”. Thus, Game For Peace is far more patriotic (evidently) in its message when compared to PUBG.

Owing to all the similarities and differences, it is hard to deny that Peace Elites was introduced as a replacement for PUBG. However, the question remains — will Tencent release Game For Peace worldwide?