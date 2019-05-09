Tencent have launched a new game as a replacement for PUBG. Titled as “Game for Peace”, this game was released as an alternative for PUBG in China. Needless to say, this game adheres to the government policy of the nation.

After China banned PUBG earlier, they also went on to provide guidelines for the games that will be accessible for the gamers in the country. Hence, Game for Peace was introduced as a safer replacement in the Chinese market by Kroftan.

The name of the game itself promotes the idea that the gameplay resorts to ‘peace’ in order to get through the censorship policies. The literal translation of the game’s title is ‘Peace Elite’. Despite the uncanny resemblance to PUBG, Game of peace features no dead bodies. The game also complies with China’s nationalist theme by stressing more on the Chinese Air Force. The players now are a part of ‘the blue sky warriors that guard our country’s airspace’ who battle it out against the terrorists.

Despite enjoying an incredible amount of success all over Asia, Tencent faced a big financial blow in the Chinese market after being slapped with a ban. Hence, this alternative game opens up the window for new possible monetization benefits while adhering to the demands of the government in China.

According to reports, Game of Peace is already the most downloaded game (free) in Apple’s China App Store and is expected to generate an impressive revenue worth half a billion dollars by the end of 2019.

After Tencent had to pull PUBG completely off the market in China, Game for Peace or Peace Elites account for the best replacement. Considering the response to the game in the last 24 hours, it won’t be difficult for this brand new game to become one of the most successful games in China. After all, they had a huge fan base which was upset when PUBG was banned along with few other games.