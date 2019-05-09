PUBG Mobile introduced several maps over the course of the last six seasons. Some of these PUBG Mobile maps were instant hits among the humongous fan base of the said game. Here, we have discussed each of the maps alongside their best and worst features.

PUBG MObile Maps are divided under the two categories in the different ‘Modes’ hosted by the game. In the Classic mode, the game features three maps — Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. The game also hosts a Zombie mode which is categorised under the mode ‘EvoGround’. This mode is home to two Zombie maps — Zombie: Darkest Night and Survive Till Dawn II. Although both maps are essentially Erangel, it’s the specif gameplay that led to their inclusion in this list.

5. Vikendi

Vikendi is the newest map introduced in the PUBG Mobile Classic Mode. This snow-covered land was included in the Christmas update as a Northern resort island on the Adriatic Sea. The map was made available for PS4 and XBox in January 2019.

The map boasts of three kinds of weather — day, snow and moonlight. The large stretches of snow-covered land make it easier to spot players if they don’t bear the Snow Ghillie suit. Therefore, it is one of the best maps for those who like to camp after completing their loot. There are also snow bikes and snowmobiles available for transportation.

One of the key highlights of Vikendi is the secret cave. It is located in the Northeastern part of the map, surrounded by mountains. However, it is not easy to survive in this location unless you are one of the few people to get their hands on the weapons hidden in the location. Despite being difficult to spot from a high altar, Vikendi’s Cave attracts a lot of players.

4. Zombie: Darkest Night

This PUBG Mobile Map was introduced in the latest update that rolled out in April 2019. A more intense map, Zombie: Darkest Night stepped up the intensity when it came to Zombie encounters.

In this map, the air is filled with toxic gas. Hence, it is essential for the players to find shelter in a nearby house as soon as the timer sets off for the arrival of the Tyrant.

Aside from stronger Zombies, this map also brought new types of Zombies including dogs. Another thing that makes this map unique is the lobby. Usually, the players jump off a plane and go the location of their choice. However, in this map, players are placed in separate locations on the map and are surrounded by the blue circle. When the match starts, the blue circle parts and makes way for the players to look for weapons in nearby cities. The fact that this is the only map in which Zombies are greater enemies than the other players earns it a spot in this list.

3. Sanhok

The greenest map of them all, Sanhok is one of the most strategic maps in the entire game. It boasts of huge availability of weapons across the map especially UMP9 and QBZ. However, easy access to weapons doesn’t imply easy survival.

The players often tend to camouflage easily owing to the land being covered in thick grass. It works best for the players who are prefer camping using the Snipers.

Sanhok is best when it comes to playing a clever game of hide and seek. While playing in the squad, a good strategy will certainly allow you to survive until the last circle. However, vast ranges of terrains ensure that each player is always vulnerable towards being spotted by the enemies from far. The sheer amount of tricks required to survive in Sanhok makes it one of the best locations to be converted into the battleground.

2. Zombie: Survive Until Dawn II

This Zombie was introduced as an updated version of the insanely successful Survive Until Dawn. This map exposes you to the threat posed by both the Zombies and the other players.

Since this map has no toxic gas in the surroundings, the players can choose to be in a vehicle or underwater in order to survive in the consecutive Zombie waves. They can also move towards the tyrants which are marked in the map and take them down. Killing zombies in this map also improve your health, enabling you to survive for a longer duration.

Despite the reduced threat from the Zombies, the map is extremely difficult as the players are also required to survive against the other players in the map. Thereby, involving the players in two simultaneous conflicts makes it the second best map in the game.

Erangel

No prizes for guessing the best of all the maps listed in the game. Erangel is the first map that was introduced in PUBG. It is the most preferred map amongst the gamers owing to the familiarity developed ever since the game was released.

This PUBG Mobile Map is the home to some of the most exciting locations in the entire game which include Pochinki, Military Base, School and the crates. Erangel is also used as the map for each of the different gameplay in the Arcade Mode.

Home to the oldest weapons in PUBG, Erangel continues to be host brawls, ambush and camping in all the prime locations. In fact, there are several achievements which you can unlock simply by landing at specific locations. It also accounts for multiple objectives including killing using specific methods, emotes and collectables.