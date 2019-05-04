PUBG Mobile recently rolled out their latest update which features an Easter theme. This update also brought new items — PUBG Mobile Lucky Egg and Vibrant Eggs. These new items have left a lot of players confused since they are extremely difficult to collect and use for redeeming rewards.

In this update, the inventory of the players showcases the collected Eggs which are either Lucky Eggs or Vibrant Eggs. The Lucky Eggs appear to change colour after a certain period of time. They cannot be used directly from the inventory as most of your other items.

How to find PUBG Mobile Lucky Egg?

As the name suggests, Lucky Eggs are one of the rarest items that you can collect in a game. It can be found by a very lucky few who hunt down the entire map for the colourful Easter-themed eggs. Out of all the maps, Sanhok is the best place for your search. They are usually hidden in the corner rooms of the buildings amidst other items. The colourful appearance lets the eggs stand out. But the players will have to be extremely lucky to come across these eggs in the first building that they enter. This stands true for all the maps featured in the game

Thus, it is important that you try and look for the egg in as many buildings as you can. The players cannot collect the eggs from other person’s crates. Hence, the more you search for the Lucky Eggs, the better chances you have of finding the rare collectables.

How to use PUBG Mobile Lucky Egg?

As mentioned before, these eggs cannot be used directly from the inventory. Instead, you can redeem them for crates in the Events. Under the section ‘Springtime Lucky Eggs’, one can see the option to use these eggs to get a BP crate in exchange. This crate grants you somewhere between 150 to 300 Battle Points for 5 Lucky Eggs.

If you manage to collect 100 of such Eggs, you might also get a Pistol Skin, a temporary Chicken Outfit or other cool exciting coupons.

It is weird to see an item as rare as the Lucky Eggs only fetch you a BP crate whereas one would expect to see a permanent outfit or other rare items in the crate. However, it is still exciting to get your hands on these beautifully decorated eggs and keep them in your inventory. With few days left to go before these rare PUBG Mobile Lucky Eggs expire, it is possible that the game will introduce another related event.