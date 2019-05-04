PUBG Mobile Tips: How to get Sharpshooter title in 3 easy steps

PUBG mobile is one of the most played games in recent times. Every time you land in the battleground in the hopes Chicken Dinner, you also strategise our gameplay to unlock more and more achievements as well as honourable titles. One such title is the Sharpshooter and here are a few quick PUBG Mobile tips to have the banner hover your head in one match.

With everyone hooked onto their mobile screen, fighting it out in the battleground — it can be difficult to set up the scenario to our advantage. In the game, you can unlock the Sharpshooter title in a solo mode if you kill three enemies with a single shot using a sniper rifle. This is one of the most difficult feats to achieve in the entire game.

However, if you have been struggling to get your hands onto the ‘Sharpshooter’ title we have best PUBG Mobile tips to help you attain the said title. These tips will help you even if you have troubling sniper rifles.

Step 1: Selecting the drop zone

You must start by selecting either of the first two maps — Erangel or Miramar. Although most players prefer Erangel owing to the familiarity with the map, Miramar is an equally good location to help you unlock this title. Especially when it comes to finding high-end scopes. Based on the circle, you can select locations like Water Treatment, Campo Militar or Valle Del Mar. Similarly, you can head towards Military Base, Shooting Camp or near the crates on either end of the map.

Note that it would be helpful for you to look for a vehicle while you are in the air. The nearest vehicle will come in handy once you have collected the required rifle.

Step 2: Weapon and Proning

You can look for any sniper rifle and may stumble upon Kar 98. While looking for other necessary items, you also need to keep looking for a scope (4x and above). You can pick another high seed gun like M416 or MK72 to deal with the enemies if run into one. Once you have these items in your backpack, locate the car and use it to escape. Since these areas are busy zones it is important for you to leave as soon as you can to avoid getting into unnecessary fights.

You can locate a high location using the map. It is preferable if you choose a tall building or a tower. Also, it has to be in a remote location where it will be tougher for your enemies to spot you. You will, however, have to ensure that you have enough space to go prone.

Step 3: Summon bots for your headshot

As soon as you get into the car and start driving towards the marked location, it will automatically start attracting more bots towards you. It is important that the player avoids getting the attention of others who may be around. Once you have reached a safe location, you can take hiatus in a covered area. In this time, all the bots that you have attracted will start coming towards you one by one They are often stable out in the open which makes them an easier target.

However, before you try and kill your target, you have to ensure that the bot is at least 50 m away. If you face difficulty in estimating the distance between you and the said enemy, you can use the voice command ‘ Enemies Ahead’. It appears with a red exclamation mark and gives you the accurate distance between the two of you.

Once you are comfortable with your target and the distance, go prone and aim straight for the head. A headshot is the best way to kill an enemy with a single shot. If you take down three bots in this manner, you will become a ‘Sharpshooter’ by the time you end the game.