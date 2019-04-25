Cambodia head coach invests 46 Million Dollars in PUBG team

The popularity of eSports is currently at an all-time high, with the sport attracting several big-name stars. Often as backers, rather than games, these stars invest millions in order to fund a team as they participate in various competitions. The latest celebrity to add his name to the investors is none other than Cambodia head coach, and Japan legend Keisuke Honda!

Keisuke Honda, along with co-investor and Hollywood star Will Smith, has invested in eSports organization Gen.G. The team released a statement for the same via their official website, welcoming Honda, Smith, and the others on board:

“Gen.G, a premier global esports organization, today announced a $46 million round of funding. The round comprised leading figures in sports entertainment and technology including actor Will Smith, and Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda’s Dreamers Fund, Los Angeles Clippers minority owner Dennis Wong, former Chairman of US Investments Alibaba Group Michael Zeisser, and MasterClass Co-Founder and CEO David Rogier. Additional participants include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Conductive Ventures, Battery Ventures, Canaan Partners, SVB Capital, and Stanford University.”

Speaking on the occasion, Japan legend and current Cambodia head coach spoke about the growth of ESports in Japan, while also revealing why he decided to invest in Gen.G:

“I am excited that Dreamers Fund, the fund that I co-launched with Will Smith, is now investing in Gen.G,” said Honda.

“Esports is not yet big in Japan, but we are seeing tremendous growth there and globally, which is very positive. We decided to invest in Gen. G because of their incredible team and grand vision to become a leader in the space. We truly look forward to working with Gen.G to boost the esports industry around the world.”

The eSports organization team currently has a team for the popular game PUBG. Meanwhile, they are also represented in League of Legends, Clash Royale, Call of Duty, and Seoul Dynasty.