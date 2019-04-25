PUBG Mobile: Nepal Supreme Court lifts ban on the game

In an order passed by the Supreme Court, the Nepal Government has to lift the ban imposed on PUBG. This nationwide ban was imposed on the popular mobile game earlier this month owing to growing addiction amongst the kids.

Two weeks after PUBG Mobile was banned in Nepal, the Supreme Court saw several lawyers flock to them with counter-appeals. These stated that the constitution of Nepal grants the freedom of using the Internet as per one’s requirements and cannot be subjected to restricted content. Hence, citizens must be allowed to play PUBG if they wish to do do. They also demanded the Government to justify the nation-wide ban on the PlayerUnknown’s Battleground.

The court ruled out their decision in favour of this petition and ordered the government to unban PUBG across Nepal. The Supreme Court went on to add that such bans hamper the free use of the Internet by the citizens and compromises with the freedom of those who wish to play the game. Hence, the ban has to be lifted as soon as possible.

The Nepal Government banned PUBG Mobile earlier this month. The federal investigation agency stated that the game has caused a lot of children to be addicted and banning the game would be the best solution. Upon their request, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) went on to order ISPs, mobile service providers and network service providers to block PUBG.

The officials stated that PUBG accounts for an excessive amount of time pass amongst the younger players who are turning away from their day-to-day work, thereby affecting their studies. This decision was widely criticised on social media forums and forced many lawyers to knock on the court’s door for just action.

Now that the game has been lifted, the players can participate in the BattleGround once again. The court’s decision was welcomed by everyone with open arms.