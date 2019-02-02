PUBG: How to find Vikendi’s hidden loot cave

The latest update to the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) brought with it a secret location in the game’s latest map, Vikendi. This location hides a cave full of high-level loot waiting to be claimed. Want to know how to get there? Read on to find out.

The existence of the loot cave was first teased by PUBG developer PUBG Corp. in a video that teased its location.

The loot cave can be found in a seemingly unassuming field in the northeastern part of Vikendi, between Podvosto and Peshkova, and north of the Cement Factory. If you look at the map itself close enough, you can see where the cave is and that there are three entrances to it.

All of the entrances are blocked by rocks however, so you will need to either toss a grenade or ram a vehicle at them to gain entry. For those who prefer to be opportunistic, you can drop at the vicinity of the cave and just let someone else open the way to it for you (you’re gonna have to take them down afterwards, of course).

Once you are finally inside the cave, you can find piles of loot there. A plethora of guns and armor either sit on barrels or are scattered across the floor.

That’s not all though, for at the center of all three tunnels is a giant cave where the real treasure lies. There you will find several red crates that are normally acquired through air drops. As with those air dropped crates, the ones in the cave are filled to the brim with high-level loot waiting to be claimed.

The loot cave will obviously become a major area of contention for players in any match, whoever ends up with them in the end will no doubt have the best kit on the map. Good luck trying to claim them though, you’ll need it.