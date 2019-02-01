PUBG Lite Open Beta starts this month for Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore

The open beta for the low-spec, free-to-play version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), called PUBG Lite, will be coming later this month for Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

The start of the open beta was announced by the official PUBG Lite Facebook page, which also assured that there would be no need for an account wipe for players looking to opt into the beta.

The start of the registration for the open beta is set to be announced soon.

The open beta for PUBG Lite was first announced in Thailand back in January 24. PUBG developer PUBG Corp. stated that “we made PUBG LITE [so] that players can play [PUBG] with low specification computers and laptops.”

As part of an effort to make PUBG accessible for everyone, PUBG Corp. said that they have been running closed beta and focus group tests for PUBG Lite in Southeast Asia (SEA) since October 2018.

PUBG Lite was previously known as PUBG Project Thai and launched back in the latter half of 2018.

While it can be inferred that PUBG Lite was made to better tap into the SEA market — where most players cannot afford to have high-end PC’s — it may also be a way for potential new players to try PUBG for free before they buy the full version.

Whatever the case may be, PUBG Corp. has already released the system requirements for PUBG Lite for those looking to try it out:

PUBG Lite Minimum System Requirements

OS – Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

CPU – 2.4GHz Core i3

RAM – 4GB

GPU – Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD – 4GB

PUBG Lite Recommended System Requirements

OS – Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM – 8GB

GPU – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD – 4GB