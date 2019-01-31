PUBG’s PS4 version is hosting a stunt contest

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is hosting a stunt contest to celebrate the arrival of the game’s latest map on the platform, Vikendi.

According to the announcement by the PUBG PS4 developer team, players need to create their own stunt reels in Vikendi in order to join the contest.

In order to participate, players must drop in Vikendi, perform a stunt, then record it using the PS4 Share button.

They then need to upload the footage to YouTube or a Google Drive, then submit their PSN ID and a link to their video here.

All footage must be at least ten seconds long but should not exceed 60 seconds in duration. The PUBG PS4 team will be accepting all video formats.

All those who fulfilled the requirements to participate in the contest will receive the Pink Snow Beanie and Snow Sunglasses special in-game items. However, only the top ten players who had the best stunt footage will become the winners of Custom PUBG PS4 Pros.

The contest has already started and will run until February 7. You can check the announcement page linked above for the full set of rules and regulations for the contest.