PUBG’s PC version has removed the Snowbike from Vikendi

The PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has suddenly removed the Snowbike vehicle from play in the Vikendi map after it reportedly caused several “critical” gameplay issues.

The removal of the Snowbike was revealed by the PUBG Support Twitter account, which said that the vehicle was pulled from active servers after causing several “critical” but unnamed gameplay issues.

The Snowbike was live for only six days on the PUBG’s PC version before it was removed, it was included in the content update for patch #25 which went live on January 24.

PC Players: Due to critical issues negatively impacting gameplay, we've made the difficult decision of removing the Snowbike from Update #25. The Snowbike won't be added to live servers until these issues are resolved. We apologize for any disappointment caused. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 30, 2019

PUBG’s developers have yet to reveal any information surrounding the issues caused by the Snowbike.

The Snowbike was originally added to PUBG to help players traverse the snowy terrain of the game’s latest map, Vikendi. The ice and snow of Vikendi made it so that most other vehicles were difficult to maneuver and handle. The Snowbike was added as a way to overcome that at the cost of only being able to carry only two players. A similar vehicle, the Snowmobile, was also added for the same purpose.

PUBG’s PC players won’t have to fret too much from the Snowbike’s removal, as all signs point towards it being added back into the game once its issues have been fixed. Although there has been no word from the developers about when that may happen.