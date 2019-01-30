PUBG Mobile: The weapons unique to the new Zombie Mode 

The much-awaited zombie mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has already hit the beta servers and will be available to all players soon. While the zombies that the players will get to face headline the new game mode, you cannot ignore the arsenal with which you will take them down. Read on to find out more about the weapons unique to the zombie mode.

In PUBG Mobile’s new zombie mode, dubbed as ‘Sunset,’ players will have to survive against other players and waves of zombies and monstrous bosses. If you are not yet familiar with the kinds of zombie you will be facing, check here.

To help players combat the zombie hordes, three new and unique weapons have been added to the special game mode. These zombie-killing weapons include the MI34 Minigun, a flamethrower, and a combat knife.

The M134 Minigun is a rotary machine gun that can let loose 200 shots of 7.62mm bullets in one cartridge. As expected of a minigun, it has a heavy rate of fire that is similar to, if not more than, that of the M249 light machine gun. It is perfect for either mowing down a huge wave of zombies coming at you or laying down some suppressive fire on one of the big boss zombies.

If you are looking to roast a horde of zombies, then the flamethrower is the obvious weapon of choice. This weapon is fueled by gas canisters that can be collected from the dead zombies, so you really need to continually be in the front lines against the zombie horde if you want to keep using the flamethrower.

Finally, the new combat knife is for those who want to get up close and personal with the zombies. This weapon is, as expected, very effective in close and will usually take a zombie down with one swipe. However, players still have to be careful not to be overwhelmed when fighting in close quarters.

While you won’t always be able to get these unique zombie-killers, you can still use normal PUBG weapons. Three shots from most weapons are usually enough to take out normal zombies from any range. Of course, the zombie-killers are still the most effective weapons.

If you are itching to see the zombie-killer weapons in action have not yet tried out the beta, this video by PUBG Mobile YouTuber Panda showcases them nicely.

Check back with us for more content on PUBG Mobile’s new zombie mode.