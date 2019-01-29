Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi’s PUBG reference has crowd in splits

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quite famous among the majority of Indians for his witty replies and anecdotes. And today, he threw another of these, and this time he made a PUBG reference.

While talking to students and their parents about exam stress in India’s capital of New Delhi, Modi was quizzed by a mother about how to make her son focus on books instead of online games. In reply, the Indian PM asked, “PUBG-wala hai kya (Does he play PUBG)?”

Even PM @narendramodi mentions #PUBG 😂😂😂😂 🤣 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 😂😂😂 Even Modi ji s nw in battle Field

Winner Winner 2019 Election Mai Modi Winner #ParikshaPeCharcha2 #PUBG 😂 pic.twitter.com/nHli7psBWj — Anjali Nataraj 🇮🇳 (@AnjaliKoundinya) January 29, 2019

Though his reply had the crowd in splits, he gave a more serious reply by saying, “Explore ways in which you encourage your children towards accepting and understanding technology. But remember, technology should be used to expand our horizons, not to let it shrink us in our life. It should not be allowed to narrow us down, as that would be very harmful for us.”

“Like everything else, technology too comes with its positives and negatives. As parents, we must guide our children to get the most from technology. Encourage their inquisitiveness on learning about various apps… like how to build something, or cook something.”

The game is hugely popular amongst the Indian youngsters and thus quite a few parents are worried about their children’s obsession with the game.