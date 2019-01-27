PUBG Mobile: The zombies of ‘Sunset’ Mode

The much-awaited zombie mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has already hit the test servers and will soon be playable for all. The mode is of course headlined by the zombies that players will have to fight against. Read on to find out more about these menacing opponents.

PUBG Mobile’s zombie mode, called ‘Sunset’ in the game, comes with its collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 (RE2) remake released back in January 25. As such, the mode is being portrayed as the result of an outbreak of biochemical viruses, a common plot point in the Resident Evil series.

The mode is set in Erangel with the addition of some new locations, including the Raccoon City Police Department, a setting integral to the plot of RE2 and where zombies will spawn from in Sunset.

The zombies that players have to face will be spawning in waves, mostly consisting of a common kind that harms players with melee attacks. There are also deadlier breeds among them that will either spit venom at players or explode to cover them in it.

The second wave of zombies will be headed by packs of one of the most horrific-looking zombies in the Resident Evil series, the Licker. The infamous monster is known for its long tongue that gave it its name, as well as its terrifying countenance due to its muscles and brain being exposed.

Players will also have to watch out for a another dangerous zombie in the second wave called G, a parasitic creature that leaves its hosts bloated and malformed.

Finally, there is also the Tyrant, the ‘boss zombie’ of the mode. They are incredibly strong and resilient, and it will take an entire squad to hold it off, let alone try to take it down. Players will be notified of when and where the Tyrant will spawn, as it alone can sweep the field of any human players if left unchecked.

Killing these zombies will net players rewards and loot that will help them to survive longer in the game.

Stay tuned for more of our content on PUBG Mobile’s zombie mode.