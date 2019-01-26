PUBG Mobile: Zombie mode, 0.11.0 update now in beta

The much-awaited zombie mode, alongside the 0.11.0 update, for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has now hit the beta servers and is set to go live next week.

PUBG Mobile’s zombie mode is officially being called ‘Sunset’ and is currently available on the Erangel Map of the beta update. Instead of the usual 100-player matches, Sunset mode only allows 60 players at a time. Players have to fight it out to be the last man standing as before, but Resident Evil-style zombies will continually spawn in the map to attack players.

There will be ‘normal’ zombies as well as the occasional ‘boss zombie’ inspired by the bosses of Resident Evil 2. Killing these zombies will net players varying amounts of loot to help them survive longer.

In line with the mode being called ‘Sunset,’ a day and night cycle has also been introduced. To add to the atmosphere, the main menu theme and background has been modified to echo that of Resident Evil 2.

The zombie mode comes with the game’s collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 remake, which came out on January 25.

Other additions in the update include the moonlight mode for Vikendi and the Quick Match Arcade Mode, along with a few other features from the PC version of the game, for Sanhok. Personal Spaces, where all player information along with their current connections are displayed, have also been introduced.

A new Push to Talk (PTT) function has also been added, which lets players converse with each other during matches with the push of a single button.

Finally, the 0.11.0 update also brings in PC features like damage stacking and air raid adjustment to PUBG Mobile. Damage stacking means that the players outside of the safe zone during gameplay receive damage in correlation with their distance from the safe zone circle. Meanwhile, the air raid area has been adjusted to reduce in size whenever the safe zone does. However, this adjustment is only available in Sanhok and Vikendi.