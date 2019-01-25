PUBG esports to introduce profit-sharing for its competitive leagues

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) developer PUBG Corp. will be introducing profit-sharing on team and league-branded in-game items, to help support the teams participating in North America’s National PUBG League (NPL) and PUBG Europe League (PEL).

PUBG Corp. will be using this new profit-sharing model to help with the costs of operating its game’s esports teams, including travel and housing. In-game items for the NPL and PEL will also be implemented when Phase 2 of the competitive season kicks off in April, with 25 percent of sales going to each of the teams in both leagues.

“We are nothing without our teams and players, so it’s critical that we develop these programs to support our competitive scene and help teams build their brands,” said PUBG Corp. CMO Richard Kwon in a statement.

The developer also assured that direct financial support for the PUBG competitive scene will continue throughout the year with sponsored competitions hosted by partner organizations. These events will include teams from all six regional leagues and will have their own in-game items that will grant 25 percent of sales to the participating teams. PUBG Corp. will also match each sponsored tournament’s prize pool to double the amount of money up for grabs for its players.

“In addition to building a popular esport that caters to our PUBG fanbase for years to come, we want to create a financially viable environment for players to sustain themselves and profit from their hard work,” added Kwon.

This will not be the first time that in-game items with team branding were implemented in PUBG, as PUBG Corp. already did so in its first global esports event in 2018, the PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin.

The developer said that this will continue in this year’s major event, the PUBG Global Championship, which will have its own in-game item that will contribute 25% of sales to the prize pool. This is similar to what another major esport has done with its marquee tournament. Since 2013, Dota 2 has been crowdfunding the prize pool of its premier tournament, The International, through the sales of in-game items. Last year’s tournament, The International 2018, had a record-breaking prize pool of over $25 million.