PUBG Mobile to get subscription system

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile may soon be getting an interesting addition as some YouTubers have discovered new subscription systems called PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus.

According to a video PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming, the reportedly new subscription system will allow players to convert Battle Points (BP) to Unknown Cash (UC), PUBG’s in-game currencies.

Specifically, players would be able to convert 5000 BP for 50 UC. This would open up a new avenue for PUBG Mobile players to gain UC, which is needed to purchase certain cosmetic items.

The new subscriptions are only available in the KRJP server but are implemented differently. PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent seem to be set on making changes to it in a subsequent update.

The PUBG Mobile Prime subscription would cost $0.99 a month and grants users access to a small amount of UC, along with daily rewards like IDs and some UC for logging into the game. While Prime subscribers would be able to convert BP to UC, it was described to only be for a limited amount.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscription would cost $9.99 per month and has a special introductory price of $4.99. It would give users 300 UC right kff the bat, as well as 20 UC as a daily login bonus, an ID card, room card, and a crate coupon. This means that PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscribers can get 900 UC for just the first month of their subscription.

There seems to be no indication as of yet that the subscription system will be coming to the game’s international version.

However, it’s very likely that PUBG Mobile introduces it to the Chinese servers to make up for the deficit in profits from China due to Tencent’s lack of approvals for its new games by the Chinese government.