PUBG publisher Tencent still absent from list of approved video games in China

Tencent Holdings Ltd., the publisher of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), remains absent from the list of approved video games by China’s broadcasting regulator.

According to a report by Reuters, China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television has approved the release of a third batch of 93 video games after a freeze for most of 2018, with industry-leader Tencent and its domestic rival NetEase Inc. both absent from the list for the third time.

The aforementioned freeze ended in December last year, with the regulator first approving 80 games followed by a second wave of 84 games. The third batch of approvals now brings a total of 257 games to the list in the span of less than a month.

China’s approvals of games to be released in the country have been closely monitored by many publishers, as it is home to the world’s largest video game market. According to data from the research firm Newzoo, over 620 million players in China spent $37.9 billion last year, mostly on mobile and PC games.

Chinese officials notably stopped approving the release of new games in March last year due to an overhaul of regulations brought about by a growing concern about violent content and game addiction, particularly among the Chinese youth.

Tencent was hit hard by the freeze, with the conglomerate’s share price losing billions of dollars in stock market value.

Tencent both produces and distributes games in China and has long topped the country’s gaming market in revenue. Its fantasy multi-player role-playing battle game, Honour of Kings, is China’s top-grossing mobile game.

Tencent announced that it would bring PUBG to China in 2017, back when it was still the world’s best-selling game. While the conglomerate has altered PUBG’s content to meet China’s strict rules on violence and gore, it has yet to receive a license that would allow it to monetize the game.