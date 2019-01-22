PUBG players discover the game’s FPS affects gun damage

The semi-realistic gun mechanics in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) are often lauded as one of the game’s best qualities. However, that might not be the case anymore as players have discovered a glaring issue where the in-game framerate directly affects weapon recoil, which means it controls damage per second (DPS) and weapon performance.

PUBG YouTuber WackyJacky101 recently posted a video analyzing the issue. He found out that, the lower the framerate is for your game, then the lower your weapon’s vertical recoil is going to be.

In one of WackyJacky’s tests, he found that at 30fps, which is the lowest limit PUBG can run at, recoil is much more manageable for most weapons. This especially applies to high rate-of-fire weapons, though not as much as with weapons that fire slower.

He also noted that framerate affects the rate-of-fire, meaning that having a low fps caps how fast your weapon can fire. This can make weapons like the M416 more accurate at low fps. The YouTuber believes that this is caused by how PUBG calculates recoil, which is triggered for every shot that is fired instead of following a set pattern.

While high rate-of-fire weapons may become more accurate at low fps, that is not entirely a good thing as it still decreases overall damage output.

For players that have fluctuating framerates however, their guns can behave very differently, making it harder to gauge the recoil.

A user on the game’s competitive subreddit, MutuTuTu, dug deeper into the issue and found out that there’s an “ideal” framerate for each weapon in PUBG, increasing their performance based on their rate-of-fire.

According to the Reddit user’s findings, it all depends on how many times each weapon fires a shot per second. For example, the AK was least affected in WackyJacky’s tests because its rate-of-fire of 10 shots every second perfectly syncs up with 30 and 60 fps. Adding even just a single frame to that will significantly affect the recoil.

MutuTuTu went ahead and posted a spreadsheet detailing every weapon’s performance at various framerates, as well as each weapon’s “sweet spot.”

WackyJacky also posted a video to better spread MutuTuTu’s findings:

While such a glaring issue would most definitely need to be fixed, it may not be easy for the PUBG developers to do.

As was noted earlier, the issue is tied with how PUBG calculates recoil, which is something built into the foundations of the game and how it was made to run. Fixing the issue would take a lot of work, and may even result in more performance problems.