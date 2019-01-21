PUBG: ‘Moonlight Mode’ for Vikendi, “awesome patch” teased

A night mode for the newest Vikendi map, alongside an “awesome patch” for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been revealed to be coming soon, according to the game’s creator Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene.

Greene posted a teaser image of the upcoming night mode for Vikendi on Twitter and said that these additions will be coming to PUBG PC test servers next week.

We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can't wait to share it with you all. For now, here's a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi! pic.twitter.com/mKj2YU3ReX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 19, 2019

One of PUBG’s community managers later confirmed the release on the game’s subreddit and clarified that the night mode for Vikendi was actually called “Moonlight Mode,” with slight variations from a traditional night mode.

“Snow Bike and Moonlight Mode for Vikendi! It’s not pitch black, it’s not the deep, deep of night. But don’t get me wrong, it’s dark and significantly changes gameplay. It’s a pretty awesome experience, really enjoyed testing it and I think you’re all going to love it,” said the community manager.

They explained that for the Moonlight Mode, Vikendi’s lighting had been changed to create a “pretty unique experience compared to standard weather types” beyond just a color change to the map’s skybox.

The community manager continued that the patch notes for the “awesome patch” Greene was referring to are expected to be released some time this week.