PUBG Mobile: Update 0.10.5 goes live, Season 5 release date confirmed 

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile’s latest 0.10.5 Update has gone live earlier today, but players will still have to wait a bit longer for the much-anticipated Season 5 update.

PUBG MOBILE 0.10.5 Patch Notes:

– Added Mk47

– Added Laser Sight

– Vikendi is now available when creating rooms

– The "Classic" voice is back!

– Royale Pass and Ranked Mode Season 5 are here! Others

– Vikendi's loot has been tuned

The 0.10.5 update will have a staggered release today, going live on different times for different regions. However, it is expected that the update will have been released for all by the end of January 18.

The reason for the staggered release may be protect the game servers from a huge surge of players, especially considering how much the update has been anticipated as of late.

However, the much-awaited content for Season 5 does not come with the 0.10.5 Update. Instead, Season 5 and the new season Royale pass will go live on January 19.

The 0.10.5 Update patch notes revealed the addition of the Mk47, which can be found in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. The new weapon fires 7.62mm rounds and has two firing modes.

The Laser Sight, a lower rail attachment that reduces spread when firing from the hip, has been added as well. This new attachment can be found in all maps.

Other big changes include Vikendi now becoming available as a map when creating rooms, the reintroduction of the “Classic” voice, and adjustments to the shop and Vikendi’s resource refresh.

While the patch notes didn’t say much about Season 5 loot, it did confirm that premium outfits and taunting emotes will be available as rewards. A server-wide event has also been hinted at, which may be the highly-anticipated zombie mode coming to PUBG Mobile.

Stay tuned for more updates on PUBG Mobile Season 5.