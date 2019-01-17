An Indian student association wants to ban PUBG, says addiction to it worse than drugs

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in India has called for a ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, claiming that an addiction to it was what caused poor test results among students.

According to a report by Pristine Kashmir, the student association claims that PUBG Mobile is extremely addictive and has resulted in poor results for the students in the recent class X and XII board exams.

The student body has appealed to the governor of the Jammu and Kashmir state to ban the game, with the association’s chairman Abrar Ahmad Bhat even referring to the game as a “future spoiler.”

Another official even went so far as to say that the addictive qualities of PUBG Mobile exceeded that of hard drugs.

“The addiction to this game has become more concerning than addiction to drugs as we get to see youngsters 24 hours on the mobile phones and playing the game and doing nothing. We request the governor administration to immediately ban the game,” said Deputy Chairman Raqif Makhdoomi.

This is not the first time that PUBG was in the spotlight for the wrong reason in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, a fitness trainer from the region suffered from a ‘mental imbalance’ after playing too much PUBG.

The game has become a concern for educators around the world as well, as a report by Kotaku from March last year detailed how teachers found that their students would play PUBG and Fortnite: Battle Royale on their phones during classes.

With that said, blaming PUBG Mobile for poor test results and calling for a ban on it seemingly fails to consider that the general unlimited access to smartphones for students may be the actual underlying cause.