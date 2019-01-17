G2 Esports acquires new PUBG roster a month after its previous team disbanded

The global esports organization G2 Esports is diving into competitive PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) once again, as the club has acquired the former PENTA Esports roster after its previous team disbanded a month ago.

The former PENTA lineup of Alexander “Caint” Syukrin, Christian “Itzz_ChrizZ” Blank, Magnus “udyRR” Hartmann, and Rene “Braexco” Rehling will now be playing under the G2 banner. The all-German will be competing in the PUBG Europe League (PEL), afyer having finished at second place in the PEL 2019 Qualifier in December last year.

“It is a big honor for me to represent such an organization as G2 Esports. Our goal is to reach our potential on every single playday, to stay on the top of the leaderboards, and successfully qualify to Global Events,” said Caint in G2”s announcement.

“The moment we identified the opportunity to build the strongest PUBG team in the world, we jumped on it. They are our first fully German line-up which is amazing and a great representation of the local talent available here. They’re set for success and will take the trophy home,” added G2 CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez.

G2’s reentry into PUBG esports is a significant boon to a scene that has seen big name organizations withdraw left and right. In December 2018 alone, Optic Gaming and Evil Geniuses, two of the biggest esports organizations in North America, dropped their PUBG rosters before the start of the region’s PUBG esports league, the National PUBG League (NPL) this month. Another US-based organization, Excelerate Gaming, released its PUBG squad earlier this month as well.

While PUBG’s North American league may be experiencing a dearth of participating teams, G2 trying to get into the PEL again will surely give the game’s European scene a much-needed boost.