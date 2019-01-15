PUBG: A survival guide for Sanhok

Even if PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been out for quite a while now, more and more new players are still getting into the game. If you are one of those beginners, or someone looking for a bit of a refresher, read on for our survival guides for the different PUBG maps. This time we will take a look at Sanhok and how chaotic it can get very early in the game.

Sanhok is built for aggressive play, as the map is pretty small in size and is properly built for close combat. It has been getting really popular lately mainly due to the fact that Sanhok matches take less time.

There is no real need for a vehicle in this map. You can land just about anywhere on the map and find decent loot. Even if you are short on good loot you can easily converge onto places with a high concentration of loot without the help of a vehicle.

In fact, using a vehicle on this map could be quite risky. The map is very small in size and vehicles make a lot of noise so it can easily give away your position. In Sanhok, use vehicles only when you are in real need of it.

Sanhok also brought the dynamic weather system along with it when it released. Be sure to use the weather to your advantage. You can sneak up on enemies in the rain without them noticing. Similarly, foggy weather can help you to camouflage yourself well. A suppressed weapon is much more deadly in dynamic weather so be sure to maximize its potential.

Sanhok is way less complicated compared to other maps as well. It has no layers to it, meaning once you are done with the initial looting you are set for the game most of the time. There is no real effective way of moving forward in the game though, as you can jump away from the playzone if you want to play passively or jump in hot spots if you are confident in your skills. Either way, you will have to fight your way through the game very early.

A weapon like QBZ which is exclusive to the map makes your time on the battleground way smoother. Overall, Sanhok is a decent map if you are a fan of aggressive plays and are looking to get better in combat.