PUBG Mobile: Zombie mode, new theme included in upcoming Season 5 update

The upcoming update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is set to introduce the rumored zombie mode and the new theme for Season 5 of the game, alongside a batch of other additions.

The much-anticipated zombie mode for PUBG came with the game’s collaboration with the remake of Resident Evil 2, which is set to release on January 25. Many have speculated that the zombie mode update will go live before that, and that seems to be the case. Videos posted by PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming showcased the 0.10.5 beta update where zombies can be found in the waiting area and in maps, although they are unkillable.

Other new additions include cosmetics for the PUBG Mobile Season 5 Royale Pass, such as costumes, gun skins, and hairstyles. Season 5 seems to be sporting a ‘fiery’ or ‘post-apocalypse’ theme, which is fitting for the addition of the zombie mode. It is also a welcome transition from Season 4’s ‘snowy’ theme, which came with the Winter map, Vikendi, in December 2018.

Also clothing that most likely will be coming along with season 5 pic.twitter.com/OwvN3R5yvA — PubgmCommunity (@PubgmCommunity) January 10, 2019

There has been no confirmation yet if the above additions will come together with those that were reported earlier. In any case, the update is expected to be released some time between January 18 and January 20.

Check back with us for more updates on Season 5 of PUBG Mobile.