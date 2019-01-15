PUBG: Vikendi to go live on PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 22

The latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One is set to add the latest map in the game, Vikendi, and a slew of other updates, on January 22.

Squad up to beat the cold. Vikendi arrives on @PlayStation and @Xbox January 22! Are you ready for a snow day? https://t.co/oGjRqg9mDX pic.twitter.com/nxCJHjoPcD — PUBG (@PUBG) January 14, 2019

Vikendi was initially released on PUBG’s PC and mobile versions back in December 2018. The map had a delayed release on the console version for undisclosed reasons.

For those still unaware, Vikendi is a 6×6 km map that has a snowy climate, which affects gameplay by having players leave behind footprints and vehicle tracks on the snow as they travel. While these footprints and tracks won’t stay around forever, they will make it much easier for players to know if opponents passed by an area recently.

Additionally, vehicles will be more difficult to maneuver in snowy and icy areas. Players will find that acceleration on icy terrain will be slow and that they will lose control of a vehicle as they speed up.

To counter this, a snowmobile will be available for players to use. It only has two seats but it performs much better than other vehicles on snowy and icy surfaces.

Players can also get in snowball fights while waiting in the starting area to board the plane. Once they jump off the plane however, a new Parachuting system will let players glide or dive during freefall, with improved animations where they cut the chute before hitting the ground.

The center of the red zone in Vikendi will also spawn outside of the play zone. What’s more, the smaller the play zone is, then the smaller the red zone will be. The first circle of every game will also be smaller than that of other maps and the changes in size for subsequent circles will be less drastic as well.

For guides on where to find loot in Vikendi, check here and here.