PUBG: A survival guide for Miramar

Even if PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been out for quite a while now, more and more new players are still getting into the game. If you are one of those beginners, or someone looking for a bit of a refresher, read on for our survival guides for the different PUBG maps. This time we will take a look at Miramar and how you can survive this harsh desert map.

Miramar is a slow-paced map and also the second map to be released after Erangel. It is not a popular map since it’s very vast and its slow-paced style is a turn off for many players. However, the map is still very good if you want a different flavor of gameplay and improve your tactics overall.

It’s mostly very efficient to land away from the playzone in Erangel and then work your way in. However, this strategy is quite tricky to follow in Miramar.

This is mainly due to the map being very vast. Even the vehicles are very hard to drive at the beginning due to the terrain being very irregular and hard to handle. The vehicles available in the map (exclusive) are slower than the other vehicles too. You can run the same strategy for Erangel here but make sure that you have a vehicle. Your first objective should be to secure a vehicle as it will help you immensely.

Make sure that you take the minimum amount of time needed while looting as your main focus should be moving towards the circle (if you are out of the zone).

The major difference between Miramar and other maps is the mid-game. The mid-game here is more relaxed and less chaotic and your main focus in it should be to set up for the late game. Getting to a location that gives you a geographical advantage will certainly boost your chances of winning.

Camping definitely is the superior tactic in this map as playing aggressively will backfire most of the time. It’s very difficult to rush towards someone due to the large number of structures and irregular terrain present in the map.

The Sniper Rifle is a must-have in this map. Miramar is extremely long which steers players towards sniping. You can replace Assault Rifles with a Designated Marksman Rifle since you will rarely get in a head-on fight with your enemies. A weapon like the Winchester could be very handy early game, however, its pretty tough to use.

Miramar is a very good if you want to improve your Sniping skills as well as how you handle a slower pace of play.