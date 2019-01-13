PUBG: A survival guide for Erangel

Even if PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been out for quite a while now, more and more new players are still getting into the game. If you are one of those beginners, or someone looking for a bit of a refresher, read on for our survival guides for the different PUBG maps, starting with Erangel.

Erangel was the first PUBG map ever to be released and is one of the most balanced ones out of the lot. It has a bit of everything, from grassy patches to high terrain and more. It’s not too wide like Miramar but not extremely cramped like Sanhok as well.

If you are not confident in your skills yet, then going to places away from the safe zone might be more beneficial. The loot there might not be the best but it will mostly be sufficient to carry you towards the mid-game. It’s always recommended to keep a vehicle with you if you are planning to run this strategy, as it will get you out of several sticky situations. Since you are not going to places with a high concentration of loot as well, you can easily move to several smaller places for the optimal loot with a vehicle.

This strategy is perfect for avoiding early combat and going deep into the game. Of course, you might find a few people but it will always be less risky compared to being in a hotspot with lots of other players.

Although playing passively is a very efficient way of playing the game, you can always go to one of the high priority locations for the best loot. If you manage to survive these locations, then you are most likely set for the rest of the game.

If you are new to PUBG and have very little experience in shooting games, camping is one thing that can lead you to success. It’s a niche way of playing the game to be sure, but its very safe and will get you much farther than playing aggressively if you’re not that good at the gunplay aspect of PUBG. To that end, Erangel has tons of good camping spots but it all depends on the playzone. You can let others do the looting while you quietly wait for a chance to pounce. Remember, having a high kill count is not the main objective of the game. It’s all about survival.

There are underground bunkers that can be good hiding spots as well. They are not visible on the map (except for shelter) but are present near the Shooting Range.

The bridges connecting the islands are one of the highly camped areas so be sure to double check it before you make your way through. Players can also climb the railings that are holding the bridges, so be careful in those areas.

Since Erangel seems very balanced there is no specific weapon which will break the game. It’s always recommended to take an Assault Rifle and a Sniper Rifle as they both will cover your every in dealing damage.

Overall, Erangel is a good place to start if you are new to PUBG. Learning to survive and thrive here will help you get better in every aspect of the game.