PUBG ‘Lite’ to become available in more countries soon

A low-spec version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) called PUBG Lite will soon become available in more countries, such as the Philippines, after only being playable in Thailand.

PUBG Lite was previously known as PUBG Project Thai and launched back in the latter half of 2018. On January 9, the game’s official Facebook page changed its name to PUBG Lite and teased that it more test phases for the game are on the way.

❗️Ang pre-registration ngayon ay para lang sa Thailand. 🇹🇭⛔️ Mag-antay po muna tayo ng announcement para sa mga susunod na test phase. Posted by PUBG LITE on Thursday, 10 January 2019

The post said in Filipino, “The pre-registration right now is only for Thailand. Please wait for an announcement of more test phases soon.”

The fact that the post was written in Filipino may very well indicate that PUBG Lite will be coming to the Philippines next.

PUBG Lite has a lower system requirement compared to the original version of PUBG, thus letting players with low-end PC’s play the game. What may be the reason why PUBG Lite is released in Thailand —and soon the Philippines— is that most players in those countries cannot afford to have high-end PC’s.

Back when the game was still called PUBG Project Thai, its minimum system requirements were to least have an Intel Core i3 with 2.4Ghz or any equivalent.

According to gamenguides.com, the minimum and recommended system requirements for PUBG Project Thai, which is expected to still be the same for PUBG Lite, are as follows:

PUBG Project Thai Minimum System Requirements

OS – Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

CPU – 2.4GHz Core i3

RAM – 4GB

GPU – Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD – 4GB

PUBG Project Thai Recommended System Requirements

OS – Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

CPU – Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM – 8GB

GPU – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD – 4GB

Look out for more updates on PUBG Lite from us soon.