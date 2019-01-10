Fitness trainer in India lost ‘mental balance’ after playing too much PUBG Mobile 

A fitness trainer from India has reportedly lost his mental balance due to an addiction to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile which led him to playing the game for 10 straight days.

According to a report by UNI, the fitness trainer was admitted to the hospital because he has been hitting himself to the point of injury after his 10-day gaming session.

The doctor of the hospital where the man was admitted reportedly diagnosed the man with partial mental imbalance. It was noted that even though the patient was able to recognize people, his mind was not conscious and was still reeling from the after-effects of playing too much.

The report also stated that a mental imbalance triggered because of a gaming addiction was not new, as this now marks the sixth time such a case has occurred.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in India, so it is no surprise if there are cases of players who have gotten addicted to the game. What is surprising however is the apparent effect of being too addicted to playing it.

As with all things, gaming is best enjoyed in moderation.