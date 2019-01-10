PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Announced

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has arguably been the most popular game in India, so there is little surprise that the game has announced a new tournament exclusive to the country: the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 with a prize pool of 1 crore or over $141 thousand.

The tournament will be split into two qualifying rounds followed by a grand finale, with all games set to be played in the Asia server region in third-person mode.

The first qualifier round will be held online between January 21 and 27. All registered players need to play 15 classic rounds with their squad members in Erangel, with the 10 best rounds for each squad taken into consideration to qualify for the next round.

Performances will be based on a number of factors including kill count, rank, survival time, accuracy, team play, and more.

The second qualifier round, called the ‘Online Playoffs,’ will be held from February 10 and February 24. The first round of the playoffs will run from February 10 to 15, where the top 2,000 squads will be divided into 100 groups of 20 squads each. The groups will go through a knockout round with the top 4 squads from each group moving on to the next round.

The second round of the playoffs, scheduled between February 16 and 19, will have the top 400 squads from the previous round divided into 20 slots with 20 squads each. The top four squads from each slot will then qualify for the third round.

The third round will run from February 21 to 24 and will feature the top 80 squads, who will be divided into four groups of 20 squads. The top five squads from each group will be moving on to the grand finale, which will be held some time in March.

Aside from the cash prizes, Oppo phones will be given away to the players with the highest kills in each round as well as all finalists.

Registrations have already begun and will continue until January 23 on the tournament’s registration page. For more information, check here.