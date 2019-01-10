PUBG tops PS4’s list of most-downloaded games for December 2018

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has topped the lists of the most-downloaded games for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) in the month of December 2018.

PS4 manufacturer Sony Corporation has put out a list of the most-downloaded games for its massively famous console, with PUBG taking the top spot in North America.

The most-downloaded chart for Europe did not mirror that of North America’s as much in December, as FIFA 19 claimed first place over PUBG.

FIFA 19 was not as successful in North America however, as it only managed to finish at sixth in the region.

Sony has not disclosed exact download and player numbers for the lists.

For the full list of most-downloaded games on the PS4 for the month of December 2018 for both North America and Europe, see below:

PS4 Top Downloads for December – Europe

FIFA 19 PUBG Battlefield 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man The Forest The Sims 4

PS4 Top Downloads for December – North America