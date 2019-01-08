PUBG Mobile: Zombies sighted in Erangel

With the recent rumors of a new ‘Zombie mode’ coming with the next update to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, some players have discovered signs that may all but confirm the rumors.

Signs pointing towards the supposedly upcoming zombie mode have been popping up all over Erangel, as some players have spotted black liquid, supposedly zombie blood, on floors with foot stains in some of the buildings of the map. There were even sightings of immobile zombies lying at the isolated islands near the Military Base area.

The zombies that were sighted were modeled after player characters, which may hint at the nature of the zombie mode. Many speculate that the game mode will still retain the 100-man battle royale setting, albeit with a majority of the players becoming the zombies that will hunt down the human players. No official details have been released by the game’s developers however.

Information on the zombie mode were first leaked by PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. The former speculates that the update will be released some time between January 18 to 20.

It is believed that the Zombie mode is part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 remake set to release on January 25.

The PUBG Mobile update that is expected to introduce the zombie mode will also be bringing new weapons, vehicles, and a slew of other additions to the game.

Stay tuned for more updates on the zombie mode coming to PUBG Mobile soon.