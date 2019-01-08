12 more PUBG pro players have been banned for cheating

The ban wave on professional PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) players continue, as another 12 of them have been slammed with multi-year bans for using cheats.

The bans were imposed on players competing in the PUBG European League (PEL), with the findings gathered from an investigation into active PUBG pro players. PUBG Esports announced on a Twitlonger post that 10 players received in-game bans for using cheat programs, with the six of them found to have used the third-party applications during “online professional matches” slammed with three-year bans.

Meanwhile, four of the listed players used cheats in non-professional matches and have only been issued with two-year suspensions. Lastly, two other players received three-year suspensions for knowing that their teammates were using cheating programs during PEL matches and failing to report them.

“We believe that condoning the cheating activities of teammates to share the common benefit should be as severely punished as performing the activities itself,” PUBG Esports said in a statement.

The PEL teams whose players were implicated include the Pittsburgh Knights, Red Diamonds, and Sans domicile fixe. Both the Pittsburgh Knights and Red Diamonds must replace their suspended players — namely, Can “TEXQS” Ozdemir for the Knights and a player called “S1D” for the Diamonds —to retain their spots in the PEL. Both players were handed two-year bans for cheating in public games.

Sans domicile fixe will lose its PUBG Contenders League spot since all four of its players were suspended, two for cheating in professional matches and two for being aware of the cheat programs. The team will be permitted to participate in subsequent events with a new roster, however they will be replaced in the PEL by another EU West seed.

The four other players suspended for three years for cheating in professional matches are Americo “PAPAYA” Quinteron of PlayerOne LATAM, “Cabecao” of Dragões eSports, and “swalker” and “zuppaa” from eSuba.

The PEL’s investigation into its players will continue, but the league’s representatives say they have no knowledge of any of their other players havibg used cheating programs in professional matches.

The PUBG Contenders League qualifiers has also been postponed by the incident to make way for a thorough investigation. PUBG developer PUBG Corp. says it will continue to investigate other regions in its competitive circuit as well.

Four players from the North America-based National PUBG League (PUBG) were banned back in January 1 for using cheats. Those bans were the result of a massive ban wave in December last year that came with the game’s Winter update.

PUBG Esports assured the community that “before any official esports competition, all participating players will go through a comprehensive background check on all their accounts.”

“Any player with incriminating evidence of having used an unauthorized program will be suspended and prevented from competing,” PUBG Esports said.