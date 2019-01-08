PUBG: Which platform delivers the best experience?

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is one of the most played games out there. The title has been a major hit since its initial release and sparked the craze of the battle royale genre as well. While the game was initially released for the PC, it has since spread onto multiple platforms. While each platform brings its own flavor to the game, there are certain aspects that makes each one unique. Let’s take a closer look at all the different versions of PUBG and what they bring to the table.

Mobile

One of the most recent additions to the PUBG platforms is its mobile version. It has made the title massively popular, especially because it is the only version of the game which is free-to-play. The game has already crossed 100 million downloads and recently even won the Mobile Game of the Year award at the Golden Joystick Awards. One thing that PUBG Mobile has managed to achieve better than the other versions is that it has attracted a lot of non-gamers. Both the PC and console versions only promote hardcore gaming, but the mobile version suits a much more casual audience.

This leads to another point about PUBG Mobile; it requires the least amount of mechanical skill and expertise for a player to be good at the game. If we talk about the PC, it requires a lot of practice before a player can be considered as a good one. PUBG Mobile, with its bots system, really helps the new player get acclimated to the game. Advanced mechanics like bullet drop and zero distance really doesn’t affect your game in the mobile version, making it the most accessible version for everyone.

PC

The PC is PUBG’s original platform and is one of my personal favorites. If you play PUBG Mobile regularly and have tried PUBG on the PC then you will know what I am talking about. The PC version is a completely different beast compared to the others. It’s not at all easy to master which will make you want to play it even more. There are tons of mechanics included in the game which you will learn to use efficiently with more playing time.

However, the game can be more punishing than the other versions, which might discourage new players. Nevertheless, this version of the game is definitely worth it.

It is pay-to-play and will cost you around $30 on Steam. However, it does go on sale often so you might wanna pick it up during any of the Steam sales.

Console (PS4/Xbox one)

The console is the least popular platform for PUBG out of the three and for some obvious reasons. The first one being that there are fewer console players in comparison to the PC and mobile versions. With that said, it has more to do with the platform itself rather than the game performance on the platform. PUBG on the console has a more of a casual vibe to it.

Apart from that, the game experience is similar to its PC counterpart. The gameplay and the general movements of the player do feel comfortable on the console. This version is best suited for those players looking to strike a balance between what the PC and mobile versions have to offer. Similar to the PC, PUBG on the console is pay-to-play and will cost you $30 for both the PS4 and Xbox One.

Overall, each platform has its own flavor and take on the central PUBG formula. If you are not that much of a gamer and are looking to dive into the action in PUBG then mobile is the way to go. If you are looking for some highly-skilled competition, with one the best interfaces, then PC is clearly the best. If you are more of a casual gamer and want to have some fun with PUBG occasionally then the console version would suit you just fine.

It all totally depends upon your preference, and one of the best things about PUBG is that it has different versions that will accomodate your preferences.