PUBG Mobile: What to expect from the upcoming update

The release of the latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile seems imminent, and a lot of information about its content has been leaked due to much anticipation from players. If you’re not yet aware of what’s to come, read on to find out what to expect from PUBG Mobile’s upcoming update:

New ‘Zombie’ game mode

One of the expected highlights of the upcoming update is a possible ‘Zombie’ game mode for PUBG Mobile. It is believed that the new mode is part of the game’s collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 remake set to release on January 25. Other than that, not a lot of information on the rumored zombie mode has been revealed so far.

Vikendi Map Updates

Vikendi, the game’s latest map released in December last year, will be getting some much-needed updates. First off, different kinds of weather for the map — Day, Snow, and Moonlight — will be enabled. It’s easy to imagine what the first two weather types would look like, but the Moonlight weather seems very interesting. We may have already seen a teaser for it too, as the official Vikendi trailer showed a possible night mode for the map.

Footprints on the snows of Vikendi will be fully implemented in the update as well. This feature, which was already available on the PC version, lets players track down their enemies as they now leave behind footprints and other tracks while traveling in the snow.

Lastly, the release of the Vikendi update made the game become laggy and experience latency issues at times. It is expected that the upcoming update will get rid of those issues.

New weapons

Three new weapons will be coming to PUBG Mobile in the update, which include the Mk47 Mutant assault rifle, the 9mm submachine gun called PP-19 Bizon, and a G36C weapon.

Vikendi only had one weapon unique to it when it was first released, which had players wanting more guns to fill their arsenals with. Hopefully, for them, the update will give them just what they were asking for.

New Vehicles and Vehicle Improvements

The new snowbike will be joining the snowmobile as another vehicle that is both unique and adapted to Vikendi. The snowbike is a multi-purpose vehicle that will let players easily traverse the snowy terrain to chase down opponents.

Another new vehicle, the Tukshai, is expected to come with the update. It’s a new three-wheeled bus-type vehicle that will replace the UAZ, Dacia, and Minibus.

In addition, a first-person perspective driving mode will be implemented to give players a more realistic driving experience.

Other Game Updates

The new update will bring classic voices when you select the voice in the quick chat settings as well. It will allow players to chat with their friends in some new classic voices.

Death cams are also set to be introduced in the game, which will let players view a replay that will show how they were taken down by an enemy.

The update is expected to release some time between January 18 to 20.