A PUBG Mobile update is rumored to bring a ‘Zombie mode’ to the game soon

A new update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is reportedly on its way, headlined by the addition of a rumored ‘Zombie mode’ to the game.

Reports on the possible content of the update were made by PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. The former also speculates that the update will be released some time between January 18 to 20.

It is believed that the Zombie mode is part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 remake set to release on January 25.

No officially confirmed details on how the rumored Zombie mode will play out has been released yet. However, many speculate that the game mode will still retain the 100-man battle royale setting, albeit with a majority of the players becoming the zombies that will hunt down the human players.

With that said, other features are set to be included in the games, most notably the new ‘death cam’ feature which shows players how they died in games.

In addition, there will reportedly be a new weapon called the MK 47 Mutant, with a laser sight gun attachment, as well.

A rickshaw, also known as Tushai, is set to join the game’s list of usable vehicles as well. Dynamic weather was also rumored to be included for maps like Erangel and Miramar, as well as a return of the voice option known as Classic Voices into the game.

