More esports organizations continue to drop their PUBG teams

The future of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) as an esport is being questioned once again as yet another esports organization, this time Excelerate Gaming, has dropped its PUBG squad.

The Seattle-based organization posted a statement by its CEO, Justin Tan, on Twitter which said that Excelerate will be releasing its PUBG roster, as well as Super Smash Bros. Melee pro player Justin “Wizzrobe” Hallett, in order to realign “its position in the esports scene.”

While the organization did not go into further detail into its reasoning for releasing its players, some within the PUBG community have been suggesting the downsizing is actually the result of poor capital management.

Nevertheless, this now marks the third esports organization to drop its PUBG team before the start of the National PUBG League (NPL) this month.

Two major North American esports organizations had previously withdrawn from PUBG esports in December last year, beginning with Optic Gaming early in the month and followed by Evil Geniuses (EG) weeks later.

EG did not explicitly state its reasoning behind its withdrawal other than it opted not to renew the contracts of its PUBG teams, which expired at the end of 2018.

However, Optic Gaming cited doubts over PUBG’s future as an esport as the driving force behind the organization’s decision to drop its PUBG team.

Optic Gaming’s owner and CEO, Hector ‘H3CZ‘ Rodriguez, said that he “feels the same way about PUBG as [he] almost [felt] about [H1Z1]”

He referred to the battle royale game H1Z1and its competitive league the H1Z1 Pro League, which was shut down due to financial issues back in November.

With all that said, the future of PUBG as an esport is as bleak as ever with esports organizations opting out of participating in its competitive scene. While they are huge losses, we can only wait and see how PUBG esports will take it as time goes on.