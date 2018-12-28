PUBG lands in Steam’s list of Top-selling and most played games of 2018

The PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has landed on the list of top-selling and most played games on the digital game distribution platform Steam.

The top sellers on Steam were broken into four categories in order to give the patrons of the platform an idea of how they placed, since Steam developer Valve Corporation did not disclose specific revenue figures. PUBG was included in the ‘Platinum’ tier of top-sellers, which was comprised of 12 games that included Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Monster Hunter: World, among others.

Steam’s top-seller list considered all earned revenue from games, which included game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC, thus resulting in a list that was a mix of free-to-play and premium games.

PUBG also made it into the top tier of Steam’s most played games, which listed games that had more than 15,000 simultaneous players at some point during the year.

PUBG was listed among the games that had more than 100,000 simultaneous players, and it reportedly peaked at over 1 million players this month, a first for the game since February.

At the start of 2018, PUBG even broke through to get 3 million simultaneous players, a record that was previously set by Dota 2.

It should be noted that PUBG’s biggest rival in the battle royale genre, Fortnite: Battle Royale, is absent from Steam as the latter’s developer has launched its own distribution platform.

Even so, there’s no denying that PUBG is still one of the most popular games on the PC, even with Fortnite arguably enjoying more success.

Even so, PUBG has been making a splash in other gaming platforms too, especially on mobile. PUBG Corp. recently revealed that PUBG Mobile has over 200 million players, the same as Fortnite, with more surely left uncounted.

With the recent release of the game’s new Winter map, Vikendi, we can expect PUBG to continue to with its apparent resurgence in 2019.