PUBG Mobile: The 3 biggest reasons why Vikendi is the best map in the game

Vikendi, the newest map in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, just might be the best map in the game so far. Read on as we make a case for it:

1. Pace of play

When the PUBG developers said that they wanted Vikendi to strike a balance between the gameplay in the three other maps — namely Miramar, Erangel, and Sanhok — they did just that. That balance was struck through Vikendi’s size — 6×6 km compared to Miramar and Erangel at 8×8 km and Sanhok at 4×4 km — and geography. The map is made up of mostly wide open spaces, with the major landmarks, frozen bodies of water, and the occasional dense forests in between. This lets players play at a pace that is not too slow nor too quick to get into action. In Sanhok players are forced to fight early and often, which can get repetitive, and the size of Erangel and Miramar can make gameplay tedious. Vikendi doesn’t have any of these issues, as you will always be kept on your toes just long enough for you to enjoy it.

2. Unique Features

The first thing that grabs the attention of all players when they play in Vikendi is just how much snow there is in the map. That snow is more than just for show however, as it is a feature that directly affects how you play in the map. The biggest aspect of it is that you now leave footprints behind when traversing the snow, which will let other players know that you have recently passed through an area. This pushes the theme of the ‘hunter becomes the hunted’ that the developers said would be a big thing in the map. Though leaving footprints behind may not seem like much, it’s a new and innovative way to hunt enemies down. In addition, the snow and ice affects vehicles too, making them slower and more difficult to control. The addition of the snowmobile to take advantage of that is a nice touch as well.

3. The Map itself

Vikendi is, by far, the most aesthetically-pleasing map in the game. All the locations on the map — from its snowy plains, forests, and slopes to the sprawling landmarks in between — have such a unique feel to them. You can really tell that a lot of hard work was put into making this map, and it shows. Unlike other maps — Miramar for example, which can feel pretty barren for all the space it has — there is always something to see in Vikendi that you’ll often be caught admiring the scenery instead of watching out for enemies. Exploration pays off in this map not just because it yields loot, but because the experience itself can be as thrilling as any gunfight. Imagine cruising through the map on a snowmobile and passing through some of its iconic sites, such as the Castle, Cosmodrome, and Dino Park. Sounds like a good journey to make, right? You can’t say the same for the other maps. Besides, if you’re gonna get in a battle royale anyway, wouldn’t you want to fight for your life in map as good-looking as Vikendi?