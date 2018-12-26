PUBG Mobile: The weapon and vehicle unique to Vikendi 

Every map in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile comes with unique weapons and vehicles that are either the most powerful or the most iconic ones for that map. In the case of the latest map to be released, Vikendi, it has two uniques — the G36C AR and the snowmobile. Read on for a closer look on these:

Snowmobile

The snowmobile was obviously designed to be the perfect vehicle to traverse the snowy landscape of Vikendi with. Because of all the snow and ice in the map, vehicles are more difficult to control in those areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow as well, and you will most likely lose control of your vehicle as you speed up.

Those features may make playing on Vikendi difficult for players who have been used to taking smooth drives in Erangel or Miramar. As such, the snowmobile was introduced to allow such players to still thrive in Vikendi, as it performs much better than other vehicles on snow and ice. However, the snowmobile is more difficult to drive on other terrain and can only seat two people. It’s best to use the snowmobile where it will thrive, in the ice and snow. Good thing Vikendi has an abundance of those.

G36C AR

The G36C Assault Rifle is a weapon that replaces the SCAR and only spawns in Vikendi. The gun is chambered for 5.56mm ammo and loads 30 bullets by default. Equipping an Extended Magazine increases that total to 40.

The G36C is fairly customizable as well, as it has a lower and upper rail for attachments, although it cannot attach a stock.

While the G36C’s damage per second is lower than that of its popular 5.56mm brother, the M416, it makes up for it by having better control. This makes the G36C right at home in Vikendi, as it performs exceptionally well when you are engaging enemies at short to medium range. Since most weapon loot spawns in Vikendi yield SMGs, getting the G36C will surely give you the upper hand in pretty much every engagement.