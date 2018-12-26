PubG |

PUBG Mobile posts its highest revenue total yet in November

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile raked in a whopping $32.5 million worldwide in November, the game’s highest total revenue for a single month so far, mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower reported. 

The game’s revenue for November alone was a 44% increase from that of October. That figure also exceeded its previous best in August, when it earned $25.7 million, by 26%.

PUBG Mobile players from the United States buoyed the game’s profits, as they were responsible for about 22% or $7.1 million of the total revenue earned. Meanwhile, Japanese players spent around $6.4 million on the game, or about 20% of the total.

It was estimated that PUBG Mobile players spent around $1.1 million a day on the game on average.

PUBG Mobile’s November surge also  meant that it surpassed the mobile version of its rival Fortnite: Battle Royale for the first time since it debuted on iOS devices.

While PUBG Mobile did surpass Fortnite in terms of revenue for battle royale games on the mobile platform, it did not top the list. Instead, it was NetEase’s Knives Out that grossed around $52 million worldwide, owing its top finish to a predominantly-Japanese fanbase.

Even as it reached new heights in November, PUBG Mobile is set to go even higher with the release of the new Vikendi map in December 19.
Not only has PUBG Mobile led the way for PUBG to make a comeback against Fortnite in terms of revenue, it was also one of the big reasons why PUBG has more players than its rival despite being (arguably) the less popular game of the two.

