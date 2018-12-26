PUBG Mobile posts its highest revenue total yet in November

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile raked in a whopping $32.5 million worldwide in November, the game’s highest total revenue for a single month so far, mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower reported.

The game’s revenue for November alone was a 44% increase from that of October. That figure also exceeded its previous best in August, when it earned $25.7 million, by 26%.

PUBG Mobile players from the United States buoyed the game’s profits, as they were responsible for about 22% or $7.1 million of the total revenue earned. Meanwhile, Japanese players spent around $6.4 million on the game, or about 20% of the total.

It was estimated that PUBG Mobile players spent around $1.1 million a day on the game on average.

PUBG Mobile’s November surge also meant that it surpassed the mobile version of its rival Fortnite: Battle Royale for the first time since it debuted on iOS devices.

While PUBG Mobile did surpass Fortnite in terms of revenue for battle royale games on the mobile platform, it did not top the list. Instead, it was NetEase’s Knives Out that grossed around $52 million worldwide, owing its top finish to a predominantly-Japanese fanbase.