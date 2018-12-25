PUBG Mobile: Vikendi survival strategies, tips, and tricks

With the release of the new Vikendi map for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, means players must learn how to survive in this new environment. Read on for some strategies, tips, and tricks to help you be the last man standing in Vikendi:

Know where to land

Every player has their own unique preference when it comes to where they land at the start of the game. Your preferred landing spot would mostly depend on whether you want to wade into the thick of the action or gear up by looting. While Vikendi is a map that was designed to have a quicker pace of action than Miramar and Erangel, having the right gear is still important. To know more about the best places for loot in Vikendi, check this out.

Know the lay of the land

Vikendi is a map made up of three islands separated by rivers, this is important to know because crossing a river puts you in a very risky situation. You cannot fire your weapons when you are crossing a river, you can only dive and change direction. With that said, always take note of where the zone is, if it’s in one island then get there as soon as possible. Landing on the Castle is a good idea too, as it’s in the central area, has some decent loot, and is fairly defensible.

Use your surroundings

Vikendi is full of wide open and snowy spaces, with little to no cover other than the occasional tree or a rock. Still, they are good places to take cover behind, as the trees and boulders in the map are thick enough to stand behind if you are being shot at.

The rest of the map, other than the major landmarks, is covered by forests or towns with narrow pathways. These are perfect places to set up an ambush, but remember that it goes both ways.

Dress to kill not be killed

Dress in white as much as possible, as it will help you to be camouflaged in the snows of Vikendi. Dressing as brightly coloured as possible is not a bad call either, most fluorescent colors look white from a distance. Vikendi is a map where the hunter can easily become the hunted, keeping yourself camouflaged by dressing in white is a good way to remain as the hunter.

Don’t be too excited for a chicken dinner

Vikendi is not a map where you can run and gun with reckless abandon. The map is full of open spaces and lots of good sniping spots, so charging into the open is a suicidal move. Be patient, take your time to find a good, defensible position for yourself and engage opponents only when you are sure you’ll come out on top.