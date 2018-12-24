PUBG has 1 million concurrent players for the first time since February

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is coming back in a big way, as the game has reached the mark for 1 million concurrent players on Steam for the first time since February this year.

At the start of 2018, PUBG even broke through to get 3 million concurrent players, a record that was previously set by Dota 2.

However, the game’s player numbers have been plummeting since then, mainly due to the rising popularity of PUBG’s main rival in the battle royale genre, Fortnite: Battle Royale. In November, PUBG only topped out at just under 900 thousand concurrent players.

One of the biggest factors behind PUBG’s resurgence has been the recent release of its new Winter map, Vikendi.

While the addition of a new map is always sure to draw in more players, the new game mechanics and features that came with the release of Vikendi, such as footsteps being visibly left in the snow and a new parachute system, would also have prompted players who dropped PUBG to come back and try playing it again.

While the game has mainly been played on the PC or consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One, it has also been boosted by its mobile version. PUBG Corp. recently revealed that PUBG Mobile has over 200 million players, the same as Fortnite, with more surely left uncounted.

This is due to the overwhelming popularity of PUBG Mobile in Asian countries such as China and India, where Fortnite has yet to make a significant impact.

Many have counted PUBG out after it slumped as Fortnite thrived, but the game’s resurgence coming into the new year is a good sign. Not only for the game, its developers, and community, of course, but for the entirety of the battle royale genre. All this only makes the battle royale between the battle royales that much more interesting.