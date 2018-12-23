PUBG: New Parachute System Guide

The release of the new Vikendi map for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) also brought with it a complete overhaul of the game’s parachute system. Read on to find out how to best take advantage of the new system:

But first let’s discuss the changes that came with the update, to start with, players now enjoy a much greater responsiveness while on their downward trajectory. This is most evident while turning in the air, which used to be a cumbersome maneuver with the game taking half a second to respond to the player’s input. If before players did not have much freedom to change where to land after jumping due to the difficulty in turning mid-air, they are now less restricted in their movements.

There is also a new free-falling action, bound to your sprint key, that lets players take a full nosedive and maximize their descent speed. Being able to do this with just a push of a button rather than manually orienting yourself to achieve the same effect is a huge boon. Players can also do this after deploying their parachute, letting them hold the sprint button to head straight down or hold the C key to keep gliding forward.

The introduction of those major changes have altered the best method players can use to land quickly.

Instead of wave-dropping, which has been rendered ineffective by the changes to the parachute system, the prevailing method is as follows:

First, exit the plane roughly 600 meters away from your intended destination. Once you’re in the air, accelerate to 200 km/h or more by holding the sprint button then level out once you hit 200.

Maintain a straight course at 205-210 km/h as you approach your destination. Once you are around 100-120m away from your target, hold sprint again to take a nose-dive.

You need to deploy at 231 km/h or more, so that your momentum lets you descend faster than the other players who do not use this tactic. You’ll see a prompt to cut the parachute cord once you are close enough to the ground, this makes you drop that last few feet much faster than leaving the cord attached.

Be careful when deciding to cut the cord though, as you will take damage if you’re too high up.

It always pays to be one step ahead of other players in PUBG, even at the start of the game. Making landfall before other players lets you watch those who drop just after you and determine how many opponents you will have in your immediate area. You can even pick off some of them as they land.

Hopefully this guide would be of help to you in your games, look out for more content on PUBG from us soon.