PUBG: Pro players caught in massive wave of bans

The latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) brought with it a new anti-cheats software that caused a massive wave of bans among player accounts, including those of some professional players.

The bans among pro player accounts seem to be very widespread although only a few have been confirmed so far.

A thread posted on the competitive PUBG subreddit listed the known pro players with banned accounts, including PlayerJones, Hoffmann88, sezk0, TEXQS, Cuhris, Tefl0n, SIDJkee, Smitty, Papaya, Cageman, houlow, and Kraqen.

The most notable name on the list is Can “TEXQS” Ozdemir of the Pittsburgh Knights.

The Pittsburgh Knights posted a statement on the ban against TEXQS on their Twitter account, saying “Honesty and integrity are core values within the Knights organisation. Cheating in any way shape or form not only undermines our team, but esports as a whole. We take this VAC ban regarding our player, TEXQS, very seriously.”

The Knights added that they “fully respect and support PUBG Corp in [their] investigation.”

The team has since suspended TEXQS from participating in any of their further games until PUBG Corp’s investigation has concluded.

Two players from the team Sans Domicile Fixe (SDF) have admitted to cheating to make it through online qualifiers, as confirmed by analyst Martin “Avnqr” Gøth on Twitter. It was noted that once the competitions switched to a LAN setting, SDF placed last after playing 14 games without using online cheats.

PUBG developer PUBG Corp. has yet to issue a statement on the bans on pro player accounts, but it seems as if a slew of investigations are well underway behind the scenes.

Stay tuned for more news on the bans as more information comes to light.