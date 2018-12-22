PUBG: Where to find the best loot in Vikendi

The loot you can find will make or break your game in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), thus it is important to know which places to go to for the best loot. This is especially true in the game’s new Winter map, Vikendi, due to its huge difference from other maps when it comes to loot rates. Read on to find out more:

Before going into where you can find tje best loot in Vikendi, you need to be aware of what loot you’re most limeltto find. The loot rates in Vikendi are heavily skewed towards SMGs, particularly the Micro-Uzi. This is due to how the game’s developers want matches in Vikendi to play out — a balance between the fast-paced action of Sanhok and the gradually progressing conflicts in Erangel and Miramar.

You will also find that smoke grenades, scope attachments, Level 3 military vests, and Level 3 helmets — which now spawn in the world normally rather than only being attainable through air crate drops — are much more common in Vikendi than in other maps.

With all that said, let’s get into where you can find the best loot in the map:

Castle

The Castle is by far the most popular destination in Vikendi, making it the equivalent of the Hacienda in Miramar for Vikendi. It is a fairly defensible location, with a moat protecting it from all sides. There’s a ton of good loot to be found here, with the usual SMGs and even the occasional AR, but only if you manage to survive the mass of other players that are likely to drop there with you.

Cosmodrome

The Cosmodrome is a massive complex that hides a good amount of loot, but the catch is it is all spread out. However this is compensated by the fact that this landmark has areas that go underground, letting you gear up while staying safe from the threat of sniper rifles and other players driving around in vehicles. You can find the highest concentration of loot in a dilapidated building to the South and in the area’s major structure to the West.

Goroka

Goroka is a tightly laid out town built upon a small mound, meaning that the area itself is a fairly defensible position due to the verticality. It is also large enough that you do not have to explore all of it to find decent weapons and gear. I find that you are more likely to get a sniper rifle and scope here, and there’s a hill nearby the town that is a perfect sniping spot to boot.

Dobro Mesto

Dobro Mesto itself has some very good loot, but the problem is that it’s a hotspot so there are a lot of other players that running around there.

However, there are shacks up the hill near Dobro Mesto that are often ignored by other players but still have some very good weapons. From my experience, you can sometimes find a full set of level 3 armour here. The shacks are also not too far away from the farms across the fields to the east that also house plenty of weapons, throwables, and armor.

The Dino Park

The Dino Park isn’t really a good location for loot, but you should still go here for one important reason: it is full of dinosaurs. Speaking from experience, I would sometimes come across some decent equipment while I’m busy admiring the T-Rex and other dinosaurs.