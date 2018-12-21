PUBG: Vikendi first impressions

The new Winter map for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) which is called ‘Vikendi’ has just been released. After going through a bunch of matches on the map, I’ve come to the conclusion that Vikendi is the best map to be in, but it can arguably be the worst map to play in. Read on to find out why.

The very first thing that crossed my mind once I landed on Vikendi for the first time was that the map looks really nice. Some of the areas in it are actually beautiful too (compared to the visuals of other PUBG maps of course), if I may say so myself.

Major landmarks like the Cosmodrome, Dino Park, or the Castle really draw the eye for most, though I found the other, more-understated areas like the vast forest or the snowed-in alleyways of the cities to be more appealing. You might end up getting caught unawares by other players because you were too busy admiring the scenery, and that’s one of the good things about it for me. The developers were really keen on the whole “be the hunter, but be prepared to be hunted” theme for the map with the addition of visible footsteps on the snow and whatnot, but I think they did a good job of it as well when it came to the atmosphere of the map.

With all that said, you’re not really playing PUBG to admire the scenery, right? That’s where the problem with Vikendi if you ask me. Once you’re done thinking that it’s the best map to be in because of how pretty it is, you’ll start to realize how downright ugly it can get to play in it.

The developers wanted to make Vikendi a balance between the fast-paced action of Sanhok’s smaller map and the wide open spaces of Miramar and Erangel that call for a lot of exploration.

To do that, they made the map 6×6 km, added a lot of wide open spaces between areas of interest, and made it so that most of the loot you’ll get will be SMGs. There is a clear intention behind the map’s design but the execution is off, especially with the loot rates. Vikendi appeals to long range weapons because of the vast distances and open areas, but the developers seemed to have wanted it to be more about close-range combat with how you almost always end up with an SMG.

I get that the developers did this so that players won’t have to start with just a pistol while others can get ARs or sniper rifles in the early game. However the way they did made it so that you’ll mostly be stuck with an SMG and getting an AR would make you one lucky player. Even then you’ll have to go looking for loot in multiple areas, not something one would feel safe doing when armed with just an SMG.

It’s very much unlike other maps, where even if you go to areas where there is a lot of loot, and likewise a lot of risk to encounter other players, you’ll still end up with a very good chance of coming out with a full kit. Looting in Vikendi always seems to yield low rewards whether it’s a risky play or not.

The overabundance of SMGs and relative lack of ARs or sniper rifles forces players to stay in a spot and wait for the enemy to come if they want to survive longer. Going out in the open makes them especially vulnerable to a player who was lucky enough to get a rifle. The new system they implemented the circles and play zones won’t help too, as you’ll almost always be forced to set out. Good luck doing that with an SMG.

Oh, and let’s not forget that level three helmets are still in as a main world spawn. I don’t know why they haven’t fixed that yet, since it can be such a gamebreaking issue.

With all that said, Vikendi could very well be the best PUBG map and not just because it’s the most visually pleasing. But there are some major issues that need to be fixed first. As should be obvious, SMG loot and drop rates need to be balanced better and level three helmets should never again be a world drop. However, I’m not too sure that these are issues the developers are planning on fixing.

(Disclaimer: all opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and come from his own experiences)